Coke Studio not to release episode 3 to show solidarity with Tezgam victims

Coke Studio announced on Friday that it will not be releasing its third episode of season 12 tonight in solidarity with the families affected by the Tezgam train tragedy.

The popular television show issued the statement in a video on social media.

“In solidarity with the families affected by the Tezgam train tragedy, Coke Studio Season 12 Episode 3 will not be releasing today,” a statement by Coke Studio said.

The message further stated that their thought and prayers are with the families and individuals affected by the tragic incident.