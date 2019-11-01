China supports Pakistan’s efforts to curb terror-financing

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it supports Pakistan’s efforts to improve the country’s system for countering terror-financing.

The ministry also said that FATF’s purpose is assisting countries to combat illegal activities such as money laundering and terror-financing in a better way, rather than sanctioning them.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang issued the statement while responding to a question on the comments of a senior Chinese official who said that Beijing is opposed to blacklisting of Pakistan by FATF.

The official also mentioned the FATF plenary’s appreciation of Islamabad’s progress.

“Not long ago, the FATF plenary meeting decided to keep Pakistan’s rating unchanged. It shows the FATF membership’s recognition of Pakistan’s progress in improving the system of countering the financing of terrorism, as well as encouragement for Pakistan’s efforts,” he said.

Geng said that the decision was in line with the FATF purpose of fighting terror-financing and upholding the security of the international financial system.

The spokesperson reemphasised that Beijing will always support Pakistan’s efforts to improve its system to counter terror-financing.

“China will work closely with other FATF members to assist Pakistan,” he added.