276 more dengue cases detected in city

KARACHI: At least 276 more dengue fever cases were reported across Karachi city in 24-hours, taking the reported cases’ toll to 8,976 since January 1, 2019.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, informed that as many as 304 new dengue fever cases emerged throughout the Sindh province in a day, out of the 276 were detected in Karachi and 28 in other districts.

A total of 26 people had died due to dengue viral fever in Sindh’s government and private sector health facilities of the city this year so far.

In October, a total of 6,337 dengue positive cases was reported across the province out of the 5,932 were confirmed from Karachi and 405 from other districts.

In 2019, a total of 9,554 dengue cases were detected in Sindh province so far out of which, 8,976 happened in Karachi and 578 in other districts.