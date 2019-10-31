Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs1

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre and that of high-speed diesel by 27-paisa per litre for the month of November, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

However, the price of light diesel has been decreased by Rs6.56 while that of kerosene by Rs2.39 per litre.

With the increase, the price of petrol now stands at Rs114.24 per litre and HSD at Rs127.41 per litre.

The new fuel prices will come into effect from November 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Oil Gas and Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the Ministry of Petroleum to increase the prices of POL products.