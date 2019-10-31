New cyclone ‘Maha’ to intensify in next 24 hours

KARACHI: After cyclone Kyarr hit several coastal villages and localities of Karachi this week, Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday warned that a new cyclone was in the making.

A spokesperson for the Met Office informed in the latest advisory that “the deep depression previously located over the South-east Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a new cyclonic storm Maha last night.”

“Maha is likely to track northwestwards and intensify more as SCS during the next 24 hours,” said the spokesperson.

According to the Met Office, Kyarr, over the Arabian Sea, already lost its intensity before the cyclonic storm ‘Maha’ emerged.

“Kyarr is now at about 910 km southwest of Karachi, 722 km south of Gwadar and 317 km southeast of Masirah Island (Oman). Kyarr is likely to weaken further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) and move to the Gulf of Aden during the next 24 hours,” said the Met Office.

“There is no direct threat to Pakistan coast; however light or moderate rain is expected at a few places along Makran Coast during the next two days.”