Mohib Mirza, Aamina Sheikh part ways after 14 years of marriage

Pakistani actor, Mohib Mirza and actress Aamina Sheikh have parted ways after 14 years of marriage, annoucning their separation on Wednesday.

Talking to a local news channel, Mohib Mirza addressed rumors regarding Aamina and his seperation, confirming the news by saying, “No, we are not together”.

Both had tied the knot back in 2005 and have a daughter, Meissa Mirza, who was born in August 2015.

Amina, a critically acclaimed actress, was last seen in movie ‘Cake’, which was released in 2018. Mohib, on the other hand, will soon be seen in an upcoming film ‘Ishrat’.