Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar asks women to gang-rape men to gain equality

Scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar who made his film directorial debut with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) film Kaaf Kangana, has said that women can prove equal status by gang-raping men.

While misogyny has always been the main catch to his characters and stories, the writer’s recent statement’s are being widely criticised for being ill-informed, illiterate and having no understanding of the topic he decided to dissect.

In a recent interview, the writer went on to defend his ideas and ‘Philosophy’ around how he sees women.

Asked about what inspired the themes and plot of Meray Paas Tum Ho, the director entered a strange spiel about his take on feminism and gender “equality”.

A few problematic statement’s by Khalil are as follows:

“I don’t call every woman a woman, whether you like it or not… There’s only one thing that makes a woman beautiful and that’s haya [modesty] and wafa [loyalty]. If you don’t have those, I call you non-women.”

“It (Mere Pass Tum Ho) is a story of several men, not just one,” he said. “I have come across multiple married couples who go through the same ordeal. I’ve observed when a married woman cheats, she doesn’t feel ashamed at all. The reason behind her not feeling guilty is because she has been backed by another man. When an unmarried woman cheats, she feels guilty.”

Khalil, however, did not comment on the behaviour of cheating men.

“I am fighting for the good women, there is no bigger feminist in Pakistan than me. I will give them equal rights, but a little below [men],” he said while negating the basic definition of equality himself.

“I’ll know there’s equality if I hear about women robbing buses and gang-raping men.”

“What even are these rights that women want? Your problem is that us men have stolen your rights so cleverly you don’t know what they are. Instead of finding that out, you want our rights.”

“You can’t change a man’s nature. The entire society will crumble…why lift fingers at men?”

It may be mentioned here that social media users caught on to this particular statement pointing out that the prophet (PBUH) did not have such a nature.

“A few weeks ago, a feminist group had a conversation with me regarding equality. I asked them if they’ve ever heard about a gang of men kidnapping a woman? They assured me they have. I asked them then why don’t women do the same? If you wish to strive for equality then kidnap men as well. Rob a bus, gang rape a man, so that I can understand what you [women] mean by equality.”

”The first time a man sees a woman, she has Rs50,000 worth of makeup on. After marriage, she turns out to be something else. You should only sell the product that I’m going to spend the rest of my life with… I’m not going to spend the rest of my life with makeup from Depilex. Show your true face.”