Azadi marchers to move to Rawalpindi en route to Islamabad

RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam’s (JUI-F) ‘Azadi March’ attendants, who held a power show in Lahore a day earlier, are expected to reach their destination, Islamabad, by tonight.

As of now, the anti-government rally, seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and reelection, is edging close to the federal capital. Ahead of their arrival, local administration, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), called in the army to maintain law and order situation.

Addressing a presser earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah hoped that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman “will come peacefully [to Islamabad] and won’t ruin Pakistan’s image”.

Prime Minister Imran has consulted senior party leaders to discuss possible scenarios and strategy to deal with the agitators, media reports emerged, claiming that the premier, during the meeting, was looking calm as he didn’t express any worry over the agitation planned to be staged at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad. The reports said that he dubbed Fazl’s Lahore show a “pathetic” one.

Meanwhile, a sizeable number of Awami National Party (ANP) workers, en route to Islamabad to join the March, have reached Rashaki Interchange in Mardan where party President Asfandyar Wali Khan is expected to join them.

Participants are traveling in cars and coaches bedecked with ANP flags.

JUI-F, which kicked-off its much-trumpeted anti-government rally on Sunday from Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area, reached Lahore on Wednesday morning where it gathered a large crowd at the Greater Iqbal Park, the same venue where, in 2011, the incumbent premier had held one of the biggest political rallies in the history of Pakistan.

Addressing a charged crowd of his supporters he had brought along, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said, “Pakistanis, from Karachi to Islamabad, are in agreement that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign.”

“The premier still has time to ‘respectfully’ submit his resignation,” he had said, adding that Pakistanis now would not give him further time to do so.

During his day-long stay in Lahore, Fazl also telephoned National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and inquired after his brother, former premier Nawaz, who secured an 8-week medical bail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on Tuesday.

According to sources, Shehbaz had assured the JUI-F chief of his “complete cooperation” as the two exchanged views on the Azadi March. However, despite Shebaz’s vehement promises, none of PML-N’s notable leaders joined Fazl as he addresses participants near Minar-i-Pakistan.

Local media reported that PML-N workers were outnumbered by those of PPP, who participated in the march. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira was seen standing next to Fazl during his address.