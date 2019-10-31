At least 65 killed as fire engulfs train in Liaqatpur

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least 65 people were killed and over 30 injured on Thursday morning as fire engulfed in three bogies of Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam train near Liaqatpur city of Rahim Yar Khan District.

According to Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Taimoor Khan, the dead and injured, which also include women and children, are being shifted to DHQ Hospital in Liaqatpur. Some of the injured have also been shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur due to their critical condition.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced that all hospitals in the area have been put on emergency.

“According to information reaching us from [the] site of the accident, more than 65 people were killed and over 40 injured,” Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid told AFP. A Rescue 1122 official said that the bodies will be identified through a DNA test.

Television footage showed flames pouring out of the carriages as people could be heard crying in the incident.

Buzdar also announced that “all resources, including Helicopters, [of the provincial government] have been made available for rescue and emergency activities.”

Addressing a presser following the incident, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said the fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred in the morning when passengers were preparing their breakfast.

“Two cooking stoves blew up. They [the passengers] were cooking, they had [cooking] oil which added fuel to fire,” he said.

Many people saved their lives by jumping off the train, the minister said, adding that the damaged track will be made operational within two hours.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed mentioned that members of a tablighi jamaat were travelling in the bogies.

Rescue 1122 teams have extinguished the fire and are now carrying out a cooling and search operation under the supervision of Ahmed. Army troops including doctors and paramedics have also been dispatched to assist rescue teams in the operation, a statement, issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

The military’s media wing added that an army helicopter was also dispatched from Multan in order to rescue the injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi extended condolences to the families of the victims and directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

“My condolences go to the victims’ families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said, adding that he has “ordered an immediate inquiry to be completed on an urgent basis”.

President Dr. @ArifAlvi expressed profound grief on the loss of precious lives in the tragic blast caused by gas cylinder in Tezgam train in Rahimyar Khan today. He prayed for the departed souls and the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 31, 2019

An inquiry has been launched in the incident, a senior Railways Ministry official was quoted as saying.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where the railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

In July this year, at least 23 people were killed in the same district when a passenger train coming from Lahore rammed into a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

Accidents often happen at unmanned crossings, which frequently lack barriers and sometimes signals.