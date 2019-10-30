ISPR DG comes to Neelum Muneer’s defence

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor defended an item song featuring Neelum Munir for renowned playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s directorial venture Kaaf Kangana.

The song titled Khabon Main was composed by Sahir Ali Bagga while Aima Baig lent her vocals. It instantly went viral and received a lot of criticism on social media.

Following the backlash, Neelum took to social media to defend herself and said that she “did this song only because this movie is a project of ISPR.” She added, “Perhaps this is the first and last item song of my life. But you all know that whatever I do, I own it and I do it with pride. Pakistan key liye meri jaan hamesha hazir hey.”

On Wednesday, the ISPR DG also took to Twitter to defend the item song. Kaaf Kangana has been made in collaboration with ISPR.

Through his private Twitter account, he said that the “item song is by an Indian girl in the movie as per her role.” In the same tweet, Gen Asif Ghafoor also addressed the controversy surrounding Humera Arshad’s concert at ISPR, General Headquarters (GHQ) on Kashmir Black Day.