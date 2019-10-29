Lahore ranked second most polluted city on Oct 29

According to rankings released by the World Air Quality Index (AQI), Lahore ranked the second most polluted city on Oct 29.

Indian capital New Delhi ranked first with an average concentration of fine particulate matter at 373 Air Quality Index (AQI), followed by Lahore at 188 AQI in cubic metre of air. Earlier, on Tuesday morning the Punjab provincial capital briefly ranked first in the list of most polluted cities.

Karachi, on the other hand, ranked seventh with an average of 153 AQI.

Air pollution is expected to cause over seven million premature deaths around the world this year and have a major impact on the global economy in the future.

Lahore’s air pollution is caused largely by vehicle and industrial emissions, smoke of burning garbage and crop residue and dust from construction sites.