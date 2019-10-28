PM grants administrative independence to PTV

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to rid the state broadcaster of political interference, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday decided to grant financial and administrative independence to Pakistan Television (PTV).

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the premier, wherein it was decided that the government would immediately halt the involvement of the Information Ministry in the affairs of PTV, Radio Pakistan and Shalimar Broadcasting Company .

All decisions in the state-run television will now be taken by the PTV board and the ministry would not be even allowed to review those decisions. PTV would also independently manage its financial and administrative matters.

The premier further said that the Information Ministry would only provide PTV with policy and editorial guidelines. The board of directors of PTV and Shalimar Broadcasting Company would also be merged, he added.