Nawaz’s health takes another hit as platelets decrease again

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health remains unstable on Sunday after there was a sudden drop in his platelet count, sources at Services Institute of Medical Sciences said.

Reports by local media outlets state that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s lungs have been affected due to which he cannot be discharged from the hospital.

During the day, Nawaz’s mother and sister visited him at the hospital whereas a dedicated team of 12 doctors from the Punjab Institute Cardiology (PIC) has been assigned to look after him.

Nawaz, who cannot travel by air due to low platelet count, has said that he wishes to remain in Pakistan either way.

On Saturday, the media speculated that the PML-N leader would be shifted to Sharif Medical Complex; however, no such development has taken place while the reports remain refuted.

Nawaz was rushed to Services Hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore detention centre Monday night after his health condition suddenly deteriorated.

Earlier, he was shifted from Central Jail Kot Lakhpat to NAB Lahore building at Thokar Niaz Beg after the Bureau got his 14-day physical remand on October 11 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case investigation. Paperwork for Nawaz’s bail would be completed within the next few days.

A six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Mahmood Ayaz, on Thursday diagnosed the reason for Nawaz Sharif’s declining health.

“It is acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets,” a board member said, adding doctors were hopeful that his condition would improve in a few days.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, while speaking to the media on Saturday, said that Nawaz Sharif’s disease has been identified and he was being given treatment.

“He suffered a minor heart attack but his heart muscles were not damaged,” she said, while talking to the media.

Rashid said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not do politics over his health.

“Nawaz Sharif’s platelets have increased to 45,000 and his blood pressure and sugar is in control,” she said, adding that upon recommendations of a medical board, the ex-premier was being given medicines for rehabilitation.

His previous and the current ECG medical report doesn’t show any difference,” she stated, adding that he has been suffering through heart ailments for a long time.