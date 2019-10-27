Naat Khawan Yousaf Memon passes away in Karachi

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 33 mins ago)

KARACHI: Renowned Naat Khawan Alhaj Yousaf Memon passed away in Karachi at the age of 60.

Yousaf’s son Hussain Memon said that his father was suffering from a respiratory disease that caused his death.

Memon had taken part in numerous gatherings where he recited his poems in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). A few famous naats recited by him included ‘Maire Kamli Wale Ki Shan’ and ‘Huzoor Koi Aisa Intizam’.

Memon’s funeral prayers will be held on Monday in Karachi’s Pahari Mosque, Saheed-e-Millat Road after Zuhr prayers.

The deceased left behind a wife, 2 sons, and one daughter.