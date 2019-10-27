Minister’s daughter accuses govt of plotting Nawaz’s murder

Imaan Hazir Mazari, the daughter of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, has accused the federal government of trying to “kill” former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as she termed the recent bails and his transfer to the hospital “last-minute damage control” owing to potential backlash.

“They tried to kill NS & now they’re trying last-minute damage control because they realize the public will eat them alive if he dies on their watch. Whatever happens to NS – and my prayers are for his recovery – the State still has to answer: why & how did it get to this point?”

They tried to kill NS & now they’re trying last minute damage control because they realize the public will eat them alive if he dies on their watch. Whatever happens to NS – and my prayers are for his recovery – the State still has to answer: why & how did it get to this point? — ایمان زینب (@ImaanZHazir) October 24, 2019

The health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing medical treatment at the Services Hospital for the last five days, is still critical with fluctuation in his platelets and an angina attack making the condition worse.

According to Nawaz Sharif’s multiple medical test reports, he has been suffering from diabetes, stress, kidney complications, heart disease, and thrombocytopenia.

The doctors gave him blood-thinning drugs after he tested positive for cardiac Troponin T or Troponin I medical tests, which indicate damage to heart muscles.

A troponin test measures the levels of cardiac troponin T or troponin I proteins in the blood. These proteins are released when the heart muscle has been damaged. The more damage there is to the heart, the greater the amount of troponin T and I, there will be in the blood.