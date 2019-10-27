Man arrested for sexually assaulting granddaughter in Sheikhupura

LAHORE: A man in Sharaqpur town of Sheikhupura district was arrested for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old granddaughter for over four months.

According to the complaint registered by the victim’s brother, the accused, Muhammad Ismail sexually assaulted the victim (whose name has been withheld for privacy purposes) for several months.

The complainant said that he came to learn of his sister’s ordeal through his mother (the suspect’s daughter) after which he decided to lodge a complaint.

10-YEAR-OLD BOY ARRESTED FOR ABUSING MINOR GIRL:

In a separate incident in Muzaffargarh, a 10-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly abusing a three-year-old girl in Muzaffargarh.

As per details, the boy, Asif was arrested from Kot Aduu Tehsil, Ward No 14 on charges of abusing a three-year-old girl after which an abduction case was filed against him.

The accused boy was produced before a local magistrate’s court, where the judge sent him on physical remand till October 30.

Police said that the girl was taken for medical checkup to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Kot Addu. DNA tests of the accused and the girl are being conducted.