Khursheed Shah hospitalised due to chest pain

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur on Sunday.

The officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shifted Shah to the medical facility after he complained of chest pain.

The medical team will run tests including checking the Troponin I levels in his bloodstream. Troponin I is a marker of cardiac injury.

Khursheed Shah has been in NAB custody since September 18 when he was arrested from Islamabad in a case pertaining to alleged assets beyond means of income. He was then moved to Sukkur.