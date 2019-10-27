JUI-F leader seeks restoration of citizenship

A day after the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) revoked the citizenship of former minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Hafiz Hamdullah, the former has approached the Ministry of Interior, seeking restoration of his identity as a Pakistani.

Hamdullah, who was elected senator from the JUI-F’s platform from March 2012 to March 2018, said that he informed Special Secretary Mian Waheedud Din about his CNIC’s cancellation.

“The secretary was also laughing at what has been done to me,” he commented on the absurdity of the decision.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday directed all TV channels not to invite Hafiz Hamdullah on their programmes, saying he was “not a Pakistani citizen”.

In a communiqué sent to all satellite TV channels, the media watchdog had said that NADRA had conveyed that “Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor is ‘confirmed alien’ as he is not a citizen of Pakistan”.

It had further said NADRA has “cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC (computerised national identity card) issued” to Hamdullah.

“Since it is established that the said person is an ‘alien’, therefore, all the TV channels (News and Current Affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Mr Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes/talk shows, news etc.,” the authority had said in its letter.

Hafiz Hamdullah, who remained a senator from Balochistan between March 2012 and March 2018, frequently makes appearances in evening political talk shows on various news channels.

The directive banning his TV appearances comes days before the JUI-F is scheduled to lead an anti-government ‘Azaadi’ protest march of opposition parties.