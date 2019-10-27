JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested from Islamabad on Sunday for issuing inflammatory statements against the national institutions.

The news of Mufti Kifayatullah being taken into custody at 4am on Saturday night was confirmed by JUI-F Deputy Secretary Information Aslam Ghouri. He was staying at his friend’s apartment in Sector E-11.

According to details, the JUI-F leader, who was arrested by Mansera Police, will remain in custody for 30 days under Section 3 (power to arrest and detain suspected persons) of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and shifted to Haripur jail.

He is the third leader to have been detained from the federal capital in the past few days ahead of Azadi March.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad from Shams Colony and seized banners for the JUI-F sit-in from their possession.

Police alleged that the duo was urging people to participate in the Azadi March being organised by JUI-F against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government by inciting them against national institutions besides chanda collection and holding corner meetings.

Kifayatullah has been allegedly booked on the same charges.

“The activities of Mufti Kifayatullah are posing [a] grave threat to public safety which may create a disturbance of public tranquillity, danger to human life, health and safety,” said an order issued by the office of the Mansera deputy commissioner (DC).

“Due to this act, serious sectarian disharmony is prevailing in the district. The situation is snowballing into serious law and order situation […],” the order stated while adding that the Mansehra (district police officer) DPO had requested for Kifayathullah’s arrest warrants to be issued.

“The said person may be detained and confined in Central Jail, Haripur for a period of 30 days from the date of arrest,” the order added.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would lead caravans from Sindh towards Islamabad after addressing a big rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth on Sunday.