Friends of Silk Road launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will yield economic development and social prosperity, said Shah Farman Khan, governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan.

As an important trans-regional and continental network and a flagship project between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC will bring out new economic development activities in the province, according to him.

The governor made the statements while addressing the launching ceremony of Friends of Silk Road and CPEC at the Pakistan-China Institute and China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, on Saturday.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, Provincial Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Kha, MNA and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the program, Ambassador Yao said China was offering all possible assistance and full cooperation for the balanced economic growth under CPEC. Other countries of the region will also be able to benefit from the initiatives, he added.

Echoing the same views, Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said CPEC is helping the region in socio-economic development and would also bring opportunities to develop and promote the soft image of the province across the globe.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute, said Friends of Silk Road would be a major platform in promoting awareness about how the Belt and Road Initiative is changing the lives of common people in the region through CPEC.

The Friends of Silk Road initiative was first launched in February in Islamabad and is spreading to other parts of the country.

By Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani for China Daily