CM Buzdar to present govt’s stance on Nawaz health in IHC

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to appear before Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday to present the stance of the Punjab government over the health condition of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

As per details, IHC has summoned CM Punjab to apprise the court about the health condition of Nawaz Sharif who is being treated in Lahore’s Services hospital.

The Punjab government’s stance will be finalized after consulting legal experts.

It is pertinent to mention here that IHC had approved Nawaz Sharif’s bail, who is undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of medical board formed by Punjab government, on health grounds till Tuesday.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday granted interim bail till Tuesday to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference after the latter’s brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif approached the high court for an urgent hearing owing to the deteriorating condition of his elder brother.