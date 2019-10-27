Bilawal celebrates Diwali with Kashmore’s Hindu community

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday celebrated Diwali with the Hindu and Sikh community of Kashmore district.

“Had the pleasure of spending Diwali with the Sikh & Hindu community today in Kashmore. Wishing all those celebrating in Pakistan & across the world a Happy Diwali,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also extended their greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Happy Diwali to Hindu Community in Pakistan and across the world…. hope as per true teachings of Ramayan Humanity ll prevail, extremism ll be rejected and fascism in #Kashmir and whole of India ll die its own death,” Fawad tweeted.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Diwali celebrations last for five days.