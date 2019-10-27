Youth tortured over robbery allegation

SUKKUR: An adolescent in Mehrab Pur was severely beaten by a local shopkeeper on Sunday over allegation of robbery.

A video that circulated on the media thereafter showed the victim being tied upside down and thrashed repeatedly by a stick which resulted in him being seriously injured.

The shopkeeper alleged that the victim had stolen a mobile phone from his shop and that the beating was being dished out to force a confession out of him.

Inspector general (IG) Sindh Kaleem Imam has taken note of this incident and has issued directives to SSP Sukkur to submit a detailed report on the matter.