Zardari suffering from low platelets count

ISLAMABAD: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari was diagnosed on Friday with various ailments who is under treatment in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The diseases included severe pain in his bladders, dropped in platelets counts and increased in his glands while the doctors have decided to take more diagnostic samples of the ex-president.

Sources said that a pathologist has been included in the medical team while the team is considering changing his medicines while medicines will be changed on his diagnostic report.