Two minor boys found dead in Karachi cemetery

KARACHI: Police on Saturday recovered bodies of two minor boys in a cemetery in New Karachi Industrial Area.

Police said that a team reached the spot when it received information about the two bodies, after a place in the cemetery was dug up.

Autopsies were subsequently conducted at the Abbassi Shaheed Hospital which found that the throats of the deceased — Ali and Azan — were slit with a sharp object.

The victims, who were brothers, had gone missing last week, police said.

Their father alleged in a statement before the police that his wife’s former husband was behind the murders.

Besides, the deceased’s neighbours recounted to the police that they had seen two accused, Sunny and Sona, taking the children away.

The suspects have been taken into custody and a probe into the matter has been launched, the police said.