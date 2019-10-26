Sarwar vows to bring Sahiwal murderers to book

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said that those responsible in the Sahiwal tragedy will be brought to justice.

Taking to Twitter, Sarwar said that those who had perpetrated this tragedy were not only offenders of the victim family but also offenders of the entire nation, adding that the Sahiwal murderers would be brought to book and made an example of so no innocent life is lost murder again.

بے گناہوں کوقتل کرنیوالے صرف سانحہ ساہیوال کی متاثرہ فیملی کے ہی نہیں ملک وقوم کےبھی مجرم ہیں ذمہ داروں کو سزا دلانا ہم پر قرض ہے اور ریاست پاکستان ذمہ داروں کو انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لانے کا وعدہ پورا کریگی تاکہ آئندہ کسی بے گناہ کو گولیاں مارنے کی جرات نہ ہوسکے — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) October 26, 2019

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the Punjab government to challenge the verdict announced by a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitting all suspects in the Sahiwal ‘encounter’ case.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted on Friday that the prime minister also instructed authorities to investigate any loopholes in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, ATC had acquitted all six suspects in the case of killing four persons in the alleged encounter.

Six accused namely, Safdar, Ahsan, Saifullah, Husnain and Nasir were acquitted due to lack of evidence giving them the benefit of doubt.

During hearings of the case, the court had recorded statements of 49 witnesses, including close relatives of a victim Zeeshan and another victim Mohammad Khalil.