PPP to expose PM Imran’s true face before public: Bilawal

KANDHKOT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Saturday that his party will reveal the true face of Prime Minister Imran Khan before the public.

Bilawal addressing a gathering in Kandhkot said that he would burst the bubble of the government’s performance façade, revealing its incompetence.

He said that it was not the ‘Naya Pakistan’ as promised by the prime minister before elections.

Discussing the pre-election time, Bilawal said that Imran Khan made tall claims but failed badly to deliver on them.

He said that inflation was at an all-time-high and people had been rendered jobless in the country.

“Is this the new Pakistan? The old Pakistan was much better than this,” he said.

The PPP chairman also chanted the slogans of ‘Go selected’ with the crowd.