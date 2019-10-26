‘Plastic eggs’ scandal debunked in Karachi after lab test

The recent scandal of the sale of ‘plastic eggs’ in Karachi came to its conclusion on Saturday as the

Sindh Food Authority (SFA), after a laboratory test, declared the eggs expired but real, a local media outlet reported.

Officials of the provincial food authority said that the report issued by the laboratory had confirmed that the eggs were ‘chicken eggs’; however, they had obtained a plastic liked texture due to being rotten as their expiry date had passed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police, on the complaint of a citizen, had conducted raid at a shop in Defence area of Karachi and seized a huge stock of ‘plastic eggs’. The news went viral and had created panic among citizens.

Earlier on October 21, police had arrested a shopkeeper for selling plastic eggs in Karachi’s defence area. As per details, Police had arrested four persons including two wholesalers and one retailer after disclosure of selling of fake eggs at a shop in Khayaban-e-Sahar.

Police had also confiscated truck of fake eggs from his procession during a raid. The plastic eggs were kept with genuine eggs in truck.

The seized products were then sent to a lab of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) for further testing.