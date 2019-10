Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has urged both national and international communities to come forward and take notice of the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing an art exhibition to show unity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir in Islamabad, he said Pakistanis, across the globe, stands with Kashmiri brethren, who are going through turmoil and tough times.