Karachi transporters deny JUI-F’s request for provision of buses for Azadi march

KARACHI: The transporters in Karachi have refused to provide passenger buses to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for its anti-government Azadi March and sit-ins.

President of Muttahida Transport, Badshah Afridi, told the media that a delegation of JUI-F met him and asked to provide passenger buses for the protest march beginning from Karachi on Sunday.

Afridi said that the transport alliance has refused to provide vehicles for the march and sit-ins. He further said that the protests will only cause damages to the country and the vehicles can only be used for public transportation facility but not for sit-ins.

The president of the transport alliance added that he had also asked other transporters not to provide buses to the protesters and to support the government.