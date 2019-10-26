Karachi commissioner’s new orders leave citizens bewildered

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani on Saturday sparked a social media debate by issuing an order that requires people to place flowers on the balconies of their residences instead of drying laundry.

“No laundry! Only flowers on the balconies,” the commissioner wrote on Twitter with a picture showing a balcony decorated with fresh flowers.

All balconies must have flower pots. No laundry from now on ! pic.twitter.com/nczpovzMlF — Commissioner Karachi (@CommissionerKhi) October 25, 2019

Social media users criticised Shalwani for what they said his shortsightedness in not considering that people may not have a lot of space to dry clothes.

While many people have lauded his resolve to beautify the city, others were confused as to they would dry their wet clothes.

According to reports, the orders will follow a drive which would see authorities placing flowers in areas close to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.