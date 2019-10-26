IHC to hear plea seeking disposition of Nawaz Sharif’s prison sentence

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to entertain an early hearing on a petition seeking the disposition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had approached the court for an early hearing regarding the disposition of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s sentence today.

The hearing was earlier fixed for 12:15 pm today but was delayed until 4 pm.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani will hear the case.

Yesterday, Nawaz was granted bail in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case by the Lahore High Court.

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, granted Nawaz bail in the CSM case after an appeal was filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, seeking his elder brother’s release, who is detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the short order, the former premier will have to submit two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each for his release.

“We applied for bail on the grounds that his health condition was deteriorating and that he needs better treatment,” his lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, told Reuters after the ruling.