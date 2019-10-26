Govt committed to take forward journey of development, public service: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is committed to take forward the journey of development and public service.

He said this during a meeting with parliamentarians belonging to different districts of the province who called on him in Lahore on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Pakistan will never support the elements which want to destabilize the country for the sake of personal benefit.

He said that public representatives should increase their contact with the people and leave no stone unturned to resolve their problems.