Nawaz Sharif experienced angina pain, not heart attack: doctor

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered angina pain last night while under treatment at a Lahore hospital, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz told media.

The doctor denied reports that the PML-N leader had suffered a heart attack.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir on Saturday claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

“Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered heart attack in Services Hospital Lahore doctors saying he survived this heart attack but feeling weakness,” he tweeted.