AGP unhappy with handling of Nawaz case

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor on Saturday expressed displeasure with the way former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s temporary suspension of the sentence in Al-Azizia was handled.

Following the Islamabad High Court’s decision that granted bail to Nawaz Sharif over poor health, the AGP said the federal government was unaware of the developments in the case as it neither received a notice nor was it a party in the matter.

The AGP, however, said that in case the court summoned a representative from the federal government then they will appear before it.

He further said that if the former prime minister can get bail, then the same criteria needed to be applied to other prisoners, suffering from acute diseases.