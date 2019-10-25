Nawaz suffering because of his sons: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Government will never oppose any decision taken by courts.

He further said that PM Imran has no personal grudge against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz and the only disagreement he has with the latter is solely based on his flawed policies and colossal corruption.

“Nawaz Sharif suffered because of his own sons. Had his sons gave back the loot, he wouldn’t have suffered. Nobody but his own sons are responsible for all this,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he said that he prays for Nawaz’s hasty recovery and may God give Nawaz the best of health. “get well soon sir,” his tweet read.