Nawaz in ‘extremely serious’ condition, court told

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday heard an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif for the release of his brother, former premier Nawaz Sharif, from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on medical grounds.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, heard the petition. The anti-corruption watchdog’s prosecutor told the court that “every life, including that of Nawaz Sharif, is precious”, adding that the former premier’s condition was treatable.

Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Dr Mahmood Ayaz told the court that the former premier’s condition was “extremely serious”. He submitted a detailed medical report of the former premier. He told the court that a medical board, which also includes Nawaz’s personal physician, meets twice every day to discuss the PML-N supremo’s condition.

The former prime minister has been diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), a disease that causes the breakdown of blood cells. However, the doctors have said that the disease is treatable in Pakistan.

Dr Ayaz told the court that Nawaz’s platelet count was constantly reducing, adding that the hospital had conducted tests to see if Nawaz was suffering from dengue.

“We inject platelets every day but they destruct every day,” Dr Ayaz said and added: “Something or the other is destroying Nawaz Sharif’s platelets.”

He said that steroids will have to be injected in order to treat Nawaz. “We have to conduct a bone marrow test but we cannot inject a needle in Nawaz Sharif’s bone,” he said.

Dr Ayaz informed the court that Nawaz is a diabetes patient and is suffering from several other ailments as well.

The bench told the doctor to inform the court about Nawaz’s recent condition by 12 pm and adjourned the hearing until 12:30 pm.

An accountability court had earlier this month granted NAB a 14-day physical remand of Nawaz in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The remand expired today.

A day earlier, Shehbaz had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court as well, urging the court to grant bail to Nawaz in the Al Azizia case in which the former premier was convicted and sentenced to seven years in jail. The petition is expected to be heard later today.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Lahore, where a hearing of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case was held, demanded Nawaz’s report by 1 pm today.

NAB produced Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas, both of whom are named in the case, before the accountability court. The court extended their judicial remand until November 8 and adjourned the hearing till then.