Indian army chief has ‘blood of innocents on hands’: ISPR

The Pakistan Army chief spokesperson on Friday censured Indian army chief for his warmongering rhetoric which is endangering regional peace.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter that the Indian army chief was repeatedly provoking war through his irresponsible statements for electioneering of political masters.

In a string of tweets, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Indian army chief has achieved nothing other than turning his military into a rogue force.

“From fake surgical strike to date his only success has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed,” he said.

In another tweet, he said: “Indian Army Chief’s statements coupled with blood of innocents on hand, losses to Indian forces at the hands of Pakistan Armed Forces, heli crashes due to so called tech fault cum fratricide just to become Indian CDS is actually at the cost of professional military ethos”.

The ISPR chief’s remarks come just four days after his challenge to the Indian army to share locations of the alleged terror camps the latter had claimed to have targeted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.