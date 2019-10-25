‘Imran Khan has as much say in govt as I have in PML-N,’ Shehbaz mocks PM

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said his party will expose the “incompetence” of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government on October 31.

Addressing a convention of party officials and ticket holders from Punjab, Shehbaz motivated those affiliated with the PML-N by motivating through as example they could personally relate to.

“You will head towards Islamabad on October 31, where the PML-N will expose the incompetence of Imran Khan. And to truly understand how much in control he is of the government, just think of the control that I have over the PML-N – the party which I’m the president of,” the former Punjab CM said.

Shehbaz also said that PM Imran enjoys overwhelming and unequivocal support of national institutions.

“If I had received only one-tenth of this support from within my own party, I would have been able to call Imran Khan undemocratic and selected with that much more conviction,” Shehbaz said.

Giving another relatable example, Shehbaz said PM Imran and his party had damaged the relations with China just they had damaged his relations with his brother.

“Our friendship used to be higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, sweeter than honey…”