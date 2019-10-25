Govt won’t allow JUI-F to disrupt law and order situation: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday that government will extend every available facility to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his medical treatment.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad he further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a democratic party with good moral values and will never do politics on the issue of Nawaz’s health

He said the government fully respects the decision of the Lahore High Court to grant Sharif bail.

PM Imran has allowed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) to carry on with their march if it remains peaceful and within the ambit of the law.

“Anything that defies sovereignty of government will never be tolerated,” he added.

Negotiations are underway between the teams of the government and the opposition and hopefully, they’ll reach at something common soon, he said.

“This is a critical time for Kashmir issue and a protest will undermine its case,” he said.

The minister said 27th October will be observed as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris.