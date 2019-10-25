Azadi March on schedule, ‘fake’ govt not acceptable: Maulana

LARKANA: Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has said that ‘Azadi March’ will take place on its schedule as already announced. He said the government is using the different tactic which will only create strife.

Talking to media on Friday, Maulana said the arrest of our workers will have no effect on the Azadi March, adding talks with the government under present circumstances will not be successful. He said the federal government is shutting down petrol pumps, ration shops, stopping traffic and one organisation of JUI-F has also been banned which prove the undemocratic intentions of the regime.

Maulana said when their several million marches including the Peshawar Million March have already been held peacefully, then why the government is banning it today. He said Pakistan has become alone and isolated in the world due to failed foreign policy of sitting government. He said according to one report, one-year corruption of the present government has broken record of all previous governments.

He said threats of suicide attacks are being given after banning Ansarul Islam. He warned that if anything happened to any of Azadi March worker, the Imran government will be held responsible. He said this fake assembly and the fake government will not be tolerated anymore. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also assured of full support to the Azadi March.

Meanwhile, President, JUI-F, Larkana District chapter, Maulana Nasir Mahmood Soomro, has said that hunger, massive price hike, taxes and unemployment are the gifts of PTI government.

He was addressing party workers meeting and said that the Niazi government is a curse on this nation and the country.

He alleged that ‘Niazi’ is the agent of Jews who wants to amend the constitution, rollback democracy and destroy the country. He said Azadi March will prove the end of this ‘puppet’ government after which people of Pakistan will take a sigh of relief. He said millions of people are ready to take to streets to participate in the Azadi March to get rid of the present rulers.

Maulana Soomro said in the name of justice, Niazi government has thrown bombs of injustices through drones on the masses. He said Nawaz Sharif has been deprived of basic human rights, and we condemn inhuman treatment meted out to Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.