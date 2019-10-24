Two men arrested for gang-raping minors

GUJRANWALA: Punjab police on Wednesday arrested two men for gang-raping two minor boys and filming the incident.

According to police, both accused confessed to their crimes during questioning.

The police added that the suspects picked up two boys – aged 12 and 14, one of whom was identified as Anees – who were on their way home in Mohalla Raitanwala from school and gang-raped them.

The two accused then used the recorded clips to blackmail them.

Two first information reports (FIR) in this regard were filed in the Model Town police station. The Police said to have arrested the suspects.