Shahbaz moves IHC seeking Nawaz’s bail

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the release of his ailing brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on bail.

According to reports, Shahbaz filed a petition with the IHC for the release of PML-N supremo on medical grounds.

In his appeal, the PML-N president pleaded that Nawaz’s health is in very poor condition due to various diseases adding that he be allowed treatment “in Pakistan or abroad”.

However, IHC’s registrar office has raised administrative objections to the petition noting that the petitioner, Shehbaz, was not the affected party in the case.

The petition also seeks suspension of the seven-year sentence which was awarded to the former premier in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in December last.

Nawaz is currently under treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore where he was admitted late Monday night.