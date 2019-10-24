Pakistan, India ink agreement on Kartarpur Corridor

— Corridor to provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur

— FO says Prime Minister Imran will formally inaugurate corridor on Nov 9

KARTARPUR: In what is a momentous occasion in the history of the two neighbors, Pakistan and India signed the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor on Thursday, removing a key hurdle ahead of its inauguration on Nov 9 – shortly before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal and India’s Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary S. C. L. Das signed the agreement at Kartarpur Zero Line, the border between Pakistan and India at Narowal.

The historic moment when India and Pakistan signed the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor pic.twitter.com/M24VUBpNt1 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 24, 2019

The historic corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab with Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, just about four km from the Zero Line. It is the place where, according to the Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

The event was earlier scheduled to be held on Wednesday, however, it was postponed for a day after India insisted that Pakistan must waive off the $20 service fee on every pilgrim.

After the signing ceremony, Dr Faisal said that as per the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the agreement has been signed while a formal inauguration of the project will be held on Nov 9.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Imran and will feature former Indian premier Manmohan Singh as the chief guest.

The corridor is a rare example of cooperation and diplomacy between the two arch-rivals, who came to the brink of war in February following a suicide attack in Pulwama district of Indian-occupied Kashmir. At present, the two neighbors are at odds with each other with regard to held Kashmir whose semi-autonomous status was withdrawn through a rushed presidential decree on Aug 5.

“[They] were very very difficult and tough negotiations,” he said while referring towards the several rounds of dialogues between the two sides over the project.

“Under the agreement, the corridor will remain open seven days a week from dawn to dusk,” he said, adding that the pilgrims [through the corridor] would arrive in the day and leave by evening.

Das also echoed the words. “Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the Kartarpur corridor. The travel will be visa-free. Pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport,” he said.

Under the agreement, the pilgrims would come in the morning and return in the evening after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. At least 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the holy site every day.

“It is the biggest gurdwara in the world. This is how we treat minorities in the country, this is our approach towards minorities. It is in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said.

He said that the first group of pilgrims will come on November 9. Sharing further details of the agreement, he said the pilgrims who come through the corridor will not require a visa. They will have to carry their passports which will be scanned but not stamped, he said.

Dr. Faisal said that under the agreement, the Indian authorities will provide a list of pilgrims 10 days ahead of their visit.

While responding to a question, he said that local pilgrims will also be allowed to visit their sacred place and a pass will be issued to them.

“There is no change in the country’s position on India-occupied Kashmir,” he cleared while responding to a question.