Nawaz to be taken to PKLI as initial tests diagnose ITP

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be taken to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for a PET (positron emission tomography) scan, Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) principal, Dr. Mahmood Ayyaz said on Thursday.

The scan is an imaging test that allows the doctor to observe metabolic processes in the body as an aid to the diagnosis of disease.

However, Dr. Ayyaz, who is heading the medical board commissioned to look after the former premier, did not specify when will Nawaz be taken to the PKLI. According to sources in the hospital, the incarcerated prime minister was refusing to be shifted to the institute.

Earlier, the hospital administration had confirmed that Nawaz was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, saying that the disease causes the breakdown of blood cells. The doctors at the hospital declared thrombocytopenia a treatable disease and said that Nawaz’s treatment has started.

Later on, Dr. Ayyaz said that Nawaz’s condition was improving and his platelet count had increased to 20,000. He added that the bone marrow of the patient is “completely functional”.

Citing sources, another publication claimed that Nawaz will recover in a week’s time. It confirmed that the ailment is treatable in Pakistan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had shifted Nawaz to the Services Hospital late Monday night after his personal physician, Dr. Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog’s custody.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed Nawaz’s condition as “serious” despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

According to the medical tests carried out on Tuesday, the platelet count of the former premier “dropped from 16,000 to a critical level of 2,000” when he was brought to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ayyaz had said that the platelet count was being monitored and that if it is deemed necessary, another transfusion will be done to maintain the desired level of platelets.

He said that Nawaz’s health, otherwise, “is just fine”.

However, late on Wednesday evening, the health of the former premier deteriorated again. One doctor from Karachi and another from Islamabad have been called to assist the medical board. Reportedly, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s plane was also on standby to bring in other doctors if needed.

Meanwhile, moments after Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said that the government would have no objection if the former premier wished to seek treatment abroad, media reports had claimed that Nawaz’s children have prepared a team of doctors to treat their father in London.