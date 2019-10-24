Maryam shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from hospital

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shifted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz back to Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday morning, hours after she was admitted to Services Hospital in Lahore for a checkup.

Maryam, who is a nominee in the on-going Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night after a meeting with her ailing father. According to a document, issued by the hospital’s accident and emergency services, she was admitted at 10:03 pm in VVIP II.

The decision to move Maryam back to jail met with criticism from the party’s upper echelons. PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who “condemned” the move, said that Maryam was sent back to the jail at 5:00 am, adding that she was unwell at the time.

Maryam, whose initial plea seeking permission to meet her father was turned down by Lahore High Court (LHC), met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the same hospital after the Punjab government accepted her request. Nawaz was admitted to the hospital late Monday night after his personal physician, Dr. Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog’s custody.

Following the meeting, Maryam’s health worsened and she was admitted to the VVIP II ward, next to her father’s ward in the hospital.

Reportedly, she was out on parole for 24 hours.

During today’s presser, Aurangzeb said that Maryam was experiencing high blood pressure and her heart rate was not normal at the time when she was shifted back to jail.

She said that doctors had decided to admit the PML-N vice president in the hospital after conducting tests, adding that Maryam has not been feeling well for a few days.