‘Kaash aap meray taaya hotay,’ emotional Imam texts Misbah after selection in T20, Test squads

FAISALABAD/LAHORE – Brimming with emotions as he received the news during the ongoing National T20 in Faisalabad, opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq texted Chief Selector and Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq after being selected in both the T20 and Test squads on Monday.

“Kaash aap meray taaya hotay,” was the text sent out on WhatsApp on Monday, October 21, with the words being followed by the crying emoji.

Sources within Imam’s subconscious reveal that while the left-handed batsman felt that he’d continue to get into the ODI side regardless of any relatives being in-charge of selection at the Pakistan Cricket Board or not, he was less sure about the other formats.

“ODIs were certain, some doubts over Tests, but T20Is were considered improbable,” said Imam’s subconscious while talking to The Dependent.

Therefore, Imam was overwhelmed with emotions when he saw his name in both the Test and T20I series in Australia next month.

“I mean my actual taaya didn’t even select me for T20Is,” the subconscious added.

According to the WhatsApp chat between Imam and Misbah, accessed exclusively by The Dependent’s team of hackers, Misbah hadn’t replied to Imam’s message as of press time.

The last three messages, all sent by Imam on September 4, September 21 and October 11, were the only messages in the chat between the two.