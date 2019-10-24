Islampura police arrest female gangster

–Suspect involved in several cases of vehicle theft also nabbed

LAHORE: Islampura police claim to have arrested a female gangster involved in crimes such as robbery and dacoit at gunpoint in different parts of the provincial capital.

According to police, the woman taken into custody, identified as Komal led a gang which was found to have been involved in several crimes.

Komil and her accomplices Rehan and Zahid were arrested by Dolphin police from Islampura area after receiving information on their whereabouts through an informant. The suspects were then handed over to Islampura police who started investigations.

The police recovered weapons, motorcycle, masks and mobile phones from the suspects’ possession.

On the other hand, Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff of Civil Lines Police arrested a suspect involved in several cases of grand theft auto. The police recovered thousands of rupees of cash from his custody beside weapons and eight motorcycles. He was traced through a modern gadget used for detection of criminals.

A two-member gang known to operate in the Old Anarkali area was also nabbed by police after being tipped off by informant(s).

The Suspects, Abdul Ghaffar and Mohsin Tariq were arrested after police raided a locality in Anarkali. Cash, mobile phones, unregistered weapons and rickshaws were recovered from their possession, police said.

It may be mentioned here that incidents of crimes have increased in the city despite tall claims made by police.

Theft and burglaries are an increasing cause of concern for citizens many of whom have started to feel unsafe amid the rising crime rate in the city.

Asim Rashed, a shopkeeper from Anarkali Bazar said that known criminals and offenders roam the streets while there seems to be no check on their activities.

Speaking about the air of insecurity in his locality, Rasheed said, “If I were to leave my shop for a few minutes only, all my goods would be stolen. That is how it is here now and there is nothing anyone can do to change it.”

Another citizen, Amir Ali said that he lodged an FIR after his bike was stolen from Outfall road that falls under the jurisdiction of the Lower Mall Police, but no action thus far had been taken by police.

“I parked my bike on the roadside and went inside a shop; when I came back my bike was not there,” said Aamir adding, “I wonder with what swiftness the theft was carried out since I was only away for a short time during which my bike’s lock was broken and the bike was stolen.”

Commenting over the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple cases of vehicle theft, Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff SP Atif Hayat said that the arrest was evidence of the police’ efforts of “ensuring the safety of peoples’ lives and properties.”