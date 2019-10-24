‘Cool’ Musaddiq loses his temper

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Musadik Masood Malik, who is usually known for his calm and composed manner, lost his temper during a talk show on Thursday when he got into an argument with a government official over the political situation of the country.

During anchorperson Hamid Mir’s television programme, when Malik was asked about the medical condition of former premier Nawaz Sharif, he lost his composure and said that if the government wants to kill the PML-N supremo, they should let him stay in jail instead of staging a “political drama”.

The anchorperson controlled the situation and proceeded to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan about the government’s decision of sending PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz to jail despite her party’s concerns over her health. Chan said that the government wants the rule of law to prevail and cannot interfere in what it deems the domain of the courts.

Chan then proceeded to criticise PML-N over the alleged differences between Nawaz and his younger brother Shehbaz. At this point, Malik once again lost his cool and said that the federal cabinet is composed of 60 per cent ministers of former military dictator General (r) Pervez Musharraf and has come to power through alleged electoral rigging.

As the conflict worsened, the anchorperson once again intervened to break the argument between the two.