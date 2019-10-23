PM’s office orders probe into MoFA security breach by Hareem Shah

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s (PM) Office on Wednesday took notice of a high-security breach by TikTok user Hareem Shah whose video of posing inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) went viral on social media.

Hareem, who became an internet sensation after her videos with influential political leaders took the country by storm, can be seen walking around the conference room and finally sitting on the chair used by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The video, which is now doing rounds on the internet, has left both the government and civilians puzzled as to how she got access to consular-only premises and was provided full service required to record a video that, as expected, went viral.

Media reports state that the room is located on the FO’s fourth floor, where high-level meetings between Pakistani foreign ministry officials and dignitaries from abroad are held.

According to the details, the probe will use CCTV footage to determine how and why she was allowed to enter the conference room and record the video.

Furthermore, the entry logbook will also be checked to ascertain if the TikTok star visited other places at the Foreign Office (FO).

Hareem Shah the tiktoker is in PM Office, how did that happen? pic.twitter.com/OCLFrk1aiL — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) October 22, 2019

Hareem; on the other hand, said that she made the video because she was allowed to as no one would do such a thing without permission. “I managed to get inside the premises and asked someone to please let me record the footage…I’m not aware of their position,” she told a local media channel soon after the incident.

It may be mentioned here that Hareem is not new to controversy or fame. She had previously gone viral with the help of a video with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan and has a number of pictures with important political figures.

Although the video seems to be made without ill-intent, many questioned the level of security and professionalism of state organisations.

Tik Tok girl #HareemShah is not just roaming freely but also sitting on Prime Minister’s Chair along with an indian song at the back ground.. who has allowed her?? What are we doing to the prestige of respected national institutions. Is there no one to ask such people? pic.twitter.com/GDn9YPuZ6Q — Tauheed Bashir (@tauheed_world) October 23, 2019

What foolery is this! Absolutely ridiculous. Heads must roll.pic.twitter.com/JGXDJgzT1f — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) October 23, 2019

However, Journalist Mubashir Zaidi pointed out that people accepted Wajahat Saeed Khan inside the prime minister’s house but have taken an issue with Hareem Shah in the FO.